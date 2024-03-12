Beckhoff extends electric cylinder lineup

Beckhoff is adding more devices to its scalable AA3000 electric cylinder series to extend the advantages in total cost of ownership, footprint, energy efficiency and sustainability to more applications. The new AA3100 devices offer the necessary force, dynamics, and compactness needed for linear motion applications. However, this direct-drive solution delivers all the advantages of servo technology, including controlled positioning, safe holding at a standstill and high efficiency.

The AA3100 series is designed as a drop-in replacement for hydraulic or pneumatic actuators. These legacy approaches waste excess energy and floorspace required for compressors, while adding costly and complex mechanical components. In the case of pneumatics, they can leak and create messes on the plant floor. To simplify replacement of these devices, the AA3100 devices leverage an ISO 15552 flange size and bolting points on both sides as well as an external thread mount on the shaft end of the spindle to mount ball heads, clamping hooks, or other common adapters.

Visit Beckhoff at booth #B5628.