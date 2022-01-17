Boston welcomes 12,000-TEU Ever Fortune

Boston’s Conley Container Terminal welcomed the Evergreen Ever Fortune over the weekend, the largest container ship ever to call on the New England port, officials said.

Built in 2020, the 12,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessel is 1,100 feet long and about 160 feet wide. It will connect Boston to several ports in East Asia via the Panama Canal.

The ship’s arrival was made possible thanks to recent port improvements, including an $850 million investment to modernize and expand Conley Terminal and dredge Boston Harbor. The port is now suited to serve vessels carrying up to 14,000 TEUs, officials said.

Conley Terminal is New England’s only full-service container gateway.