Volta Trucks, Here Technologies partner to advance last-mile EV solutions

Electric vehicle maker Volta Trucks is partnering with location data and technology platform Here Technologies to add navigation services to its urban logistics vehicle, the Volta Zero–advancing its in-truck infotainment capabilities to improve last-mile delivery. The partnership adds navigation-as-a-service to Volta’s purpose-built, full-electric, 16-ton vehicle, which is designed to reduce the environmental impact of freight logistics in dense, urban areas.

The Volta Zero will use Here Navigation features to help drivers and fleets better manage route planning and delivery. That includes Here’s EV Range Assistant, which is tailored for inner-city deliveries, with range prediction for trucks en route and the ability to plan for multiple delivery stops. The application also allows search, routing, real-time traffic information, and turn-by-turn voice guidance both on- and off-line.

The navigation-as-a-service platform will help Volta Trucks lower costs, improve scalability, and deliver a unique in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system that can be remotely configured, monitored, and upgraded to consistently improve the driver experience, according to both companies. Secure data transfer between the truck and cloud enhances driver safety and privacy, while also accessing the latest map data via streaming, the companies also said.

Here Navigation also utilizes advanced geolocation technology from What3Words Ltd. , an application that identifies any location in the world within about 10 feet with a simple, permanently fixed three-word description. Drivers can enter what3words addresses directly into their in-truck systems, allowing them to more easily navigate to locations as specific as building entrances or loading bays.

“[Here Technologies] is another world-class partner for Volta Trucks, delivering the full features of embedded navigation but with the user experience of a mobile navigation application,” Ian Collins, chief product officer for Volta Trucks, said in a press statement Monday. “With [Here Navigation], we can provide innovative and differentiated experiences to our drivers while simplifying our supply chain–a key benefit supporting our accelerated route to market.”