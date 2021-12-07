Resiliency as a Service for Distribution Centers

With more extreme weather events and a stressed grid, power reliability is no longer guaranteed. Businesses lose billions of dollars every year from loss of power, and consumers rely on the ready availability of goods such as food and other supplies. Traditional diesel backup generators may be used as a safeguard, but these are expensive, unreliable, and not environmentally friendly.
For these reasons, microgrids offer retail and distribution a resiliency solution that ensures safe, reliable, and uninterrupted operations. A microgrid can support a single grocery store, a distribution center, or an electric fleet. Microgrids are now more affordable than ever, and the resiliency as a service model makes electrical resiliency accessible while allowing the integration of renewable energy sources—reducing economic and community impact like never before.
To learn more about managed resiliency microgrids as an affordable, clean, and reliable option to eliminate costly inventory loss and maintain secure, uninterrupted operations, we invite you to download a Microgrid Knowledge report, "The Affordable Microgrid."
