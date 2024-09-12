CEOs: Our supply chains have a resiliency problem

Skip to content
A survey of 3,000 CEOs from the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States reveals that company leaders are struggling to deal with supply chain shocks and disruptions in 2024, with the majority citing resiliency problems within their supply chains. That’s according to the 2024 Supply Chain Barometer report from consulting firm Proxima, released this week.

The Barometer provides a “critical temperature check” on how business leaders are responding to geopolitical, economic, and environmental supply chain issues, according to Proxima. This year’s results reveal that complex supply chains continue to be redesigned and reconfigured as globalization continues to give way to regional, “friendly” trading zones, the authors said.

For U.S. CEOs, “right shoring,” AI, decarbonization, and labor concerns are among their top supply chain challenges. Key findings from the report show that in the United States:

  • 87% of CEOs see resiliency problems in their supply chains;
  • 96% of CEOs are dedicating equal or more time to supply chain issues this year;
  • Right shoring (the process of moving business operations to the best location) trends reveal that: 44% of CEOs are planning to or have undertaken onshoring; 41% are planning to or have undertaken nearshoring; 41% are planning to or have undertaken friendshoring; and 35% are planning to or have undertaken offshoring;
  • 99% of CEOs surveyed are either using or considering AI for their supply chains, with 82% planning new AI initiatives this year;
  • 63% say they are concerned about the potential for human or labor rights issues in their supply chain;
  • 99% say there are facing barriers to decarbonization, with 30% pointing to complexity of the work required as the biggest barrier.

“It’s fair to say that the complexities of global supply chains continue to have CEOs around the world scratching their heads. The results of this year’s Barometer show that business leaders are spending more and more time tackling supply chain challenges, reflecting the multiple challenges to address,” Simon Geale, executive vice president and chief procurement officer at Proxima, said in a statement announcing the report’s findings. “Perhaps most worrying is that concerns around human rights issues persist, but the findings also shine a light on just how multifaceted the decarbonization conundrum is. What is for sure is that amongst other priorities like right shoring and investing in AI, there is a very [definite] focus on cost reduction in the 12 months ahead.”

Proxima is a consulting firm that specializes in procurement, supply chain, and supply chain sustainability.

Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains
Hurricane Francine threatens supply chains

Raymond Corp. boosts energy solutions with new battery plant
Raymond Corp. boosts energy solutions with new battery plant

Image of earth made of sculpted paper, surrounded by trees and green

Creating a sustainability roadmap for the apparel industry: interview with Michael Sadowski

Michael Sadowski
Michael Sadowski

Most of the apparel sold in North America is manufactured in Asia, meaning the finished goods travel long distances to reach end markets, with all the associated greenhouse gas emissions. On top of that, apparel manufacturing itself requires a significant amount of energy, water, and raw materials like cotton. Overall, the production of apparel is responsible for about 2% of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report titled

Taking Stock of Progress Against the Roadmap to Net Zeroby the Apparel Impact Institute. Founded in 2017, the Apparel Impact Institute is an organization dedicated to identifying, funding, and then scaling solutions aimed at reducing the carbon emissions and other environmental impacts of the apparel and textile industries.

xeneta air-freight.jpeg

Air cargo carriers enjoy 24% rise in average spot rates

The global air cargo market’s hot summer of double-digit demand growth continued in August with average spot rates showing their largest year-on-year jump with a 24% increase, according to the latest weekly analysis by Xeneta.

Xeneta cited two reasons to explain the increase. First, Global average air cargo spot rates reached $2.68 per kg in August due to continuing supply and demand imbalance. That came as August's global cargo supply grew at its slowest ratio in 2024 to-date at 2% year-on-year, while global cargo demand continued its double-digit growth, rising +11%.

seegrid CR1_Renders_1-2_11zon.png

Seegrid lands $50 million backing for autonomous lift trucks

Seegrid Corp., which makes autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for pallet material handling, has landed $50 million in new financial backing to accelerate its autonomous lift truck initiatives, which are generating more growth than expected, the company said today.

“Unrelenting labor shortages and wage inflation, accompanied by increasing consumer demand, are driving rapid market adoption of autonomous technologies in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics,” Seegrid CEO and President Joe Pajer said in a release. “This is particularly true in the area of palletized material flows; areas that are addressed by Seegrid’s autonomous tow tractors and lift trucks. This segment of the market is just now ‘coming into its own,’ and Seegrid is a clear leader.”

littler Screenshot 2024-09-04 at 2.59.02 PM.png

Congressional gridlock and election outcomes complicate search for labor

Worker shortages remain a persistent challenge for U.S. employers, even as labor force participation for prime-age workers continues to increase, according to an industry report from labor law firm Littler Mendelson P.C.

The report cites data showing that there are approximately 1.7 million workers missing from the post-pandemic workforce and that 38% of small firms are unable to fill open positions. At the same time, the “skills gap” in the workforce is accelerating as automation and AI create significant shifts in how work is performed.

stax PR_13August2024-NEW.jpg

Toyota picks vendor to control smokestack emissions from its ro-ro ships

Stax Engineering, the venture-backed startup that provides smokestack emissions reduction services for maritime ships, will service all vessels from Toyota Motor North America Inc. visiting the Toyota Berth at the Port of Long Beach, according to a new five-year deal announced today.

Beginning in 2025 to coincide with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, STAX will become the first and only emissions control provider to service roll-on/roll-off (ro-ros) vessels in the state of California, the company said.

