Many happier returns

The post-holiday period is nearly upon us, and for most Americans that means one thing—it’s time to box up those unwanted presents and either “re-gift” the items to another lucky recipient or return them to the vendor.

That process may sound simple, but the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) recently issued a warning: Think twice about shipping items in a used cardboard box because it might not survive the trip. “It may be tempting to reuse some of those boxes you have sitting around the house, and while recycling is always a good idea, in this instance, it isn’t the wisest choice,” USPS said. “Reused boxes aren’t as sturdy as a new box and can weaken, become damaged, or break open in transit.”

Instead, USPS is urging consumers to pick up a brand-new Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express box, either at their local post office or online at usps.com. The boxes are free, but as DC Velocity readers know, the USPS is planning to raise its shipping rates as of Jan. 9, so to save money, don’t delay.