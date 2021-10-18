Warehouse robotics platform Dexterity is latest logistics unicorn

Logistics robot vendor Dexterity has raised a venture round of $140 million and will use the cash to support the launch of the its first thousand robots being deployed into production, the Redwood, California company said last week.

The “series B” round was backed by existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins, with additional participation from Obvious Ventures, B37 Ventures, and Presidio Ventures. This latest round raises Dexterity’s total capitalization over $200 million at a corporate valuation of $1.4 billion, bumping the firm into the ranks of logistics “unicorn” startups.

Dexterity says its approach to robotics allows logistics providers to automate some of the most complicated tasks in the warehouse without needing to modify their existing infrastructure. The company’s robotic software-as-a-service (SaaS) product solutions equip commodity robots with vision, touch, and contextual intelligence to handle unstructured piles of goods with human-like dexterity and speed, the firm says.

The company’s products include tilt tray sorters, storage, palletization, put wall, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and depalletization, its website shows.