TEKLYNX International Launches Enterprise Label Management Solution TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0

TEKLYNX International, known for its software to help companies around the world barcode better, announces the launch of their enhanced enterprise label management solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0. Built for better connections, TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 enables manufacturers to handle label design, control, approvals, reporting, and print automation across their entire business from a single location.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL is built to increase operational productivity and can handle labeling of any complexity while integrating with on-premise or cloud-hosted ERP business systems. The TEKLYNX enterprise label management solution, TEKLYNX CENTRAL, maximizes labeling efficiencies, compliance, and control by offering a stable off-the-shelf software application businesses can rely on.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 is cloud-ready and offers exciting new features to help manufacturers establish better connections throughout their entire supply chain. These new features include:

- Click Print web enhancements for faster printing processes by returning the exact label needed to be printed

- Enable Cloud Data Sources with Microsoft OneDrive or Google Drive data sources for easier connections between data and label templates

- Configuration Audit for a complete log of when settings are configured for better traceability and visibility into your labeling environment

- Cloud-Ready for secure label printing anywhere in the world with flexible hosting options

- Single Sign-On Compatibility so users only need to log in once for multiple applications across the business, creating a simpler, easier, and more secure process

Request a demo or see it in action during the TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 is Here: Built for Better Connections webinar.

TEKLYNX International President Thierry Mauger stated, "We're proud of the enhancements offered in TEKLYNX CENTRAL 6.0 because it represents the future of enterprise label management and supports our users in building better connections between systems, people, and organizations throughout the supply chain.”

Learn more about the TEKLYNX CENTRAL enterprise label management solution and how it can help you barcode better at teklynx.com.

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.