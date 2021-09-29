Software developer creates guide to WMS lingo

Even if you know a lot about warehouse tech, it can be a struggle to keep up with the latest terminology. The humble distribution center has been an epicenter of technology development in recent years, challenging even the best-informed professionals to stay abreast of the jargon.

Now, logistics software developer Softeon has stepped up with a solution. The company recently created an online glossary of terms for warehouse management systems (WMS) to help professionals—whether vendors, consultants, or practitioners—keep current with the field.

“Even experienced practitioners may not be conversant with all the terms, and less-experienced managers or stakeholders outside of distribution may need a guide to navigate the WMS lexicon,” Softeon says on its website. “This online glossary provides an explanation for almost 90 WMS terms, from ABC Classification to Zone Management.”

As of press time, the only alphabet headings lacking entries in Softeon’s guide, “ABCs of WMS,” were G, J, N, Q, and X. But given the pace of research and development on WMS tools, we’re betting those sections won’t remain empty for long.