ORBIS Corporation Offers New Reusable Plastic Pallet for Food and Beverage Distribution

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds the new Universal Container Pallet (UCP) to its suite of reusable plastic pallet offerings in Latin America. Engineered to protect and transport foodservice products with ease, the 44-inch x 56-inch two-piece snap-designed injection foam UCP optimizes daily operations in the food and beverage industry. The pallet’s plastic construction and flow-through rib design, which allows for easy cleaning and drying, makes the UCP a comprehensive solution for hygienic product distribution. This same plastic construction also makes the UCP 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life, thus supporting a sustainable supply chain.



The UCP is compatible with palletizers, depalletizers, automatic strapping/banding systems, conveyors and pallet washing systems, solidifying its place in ORBIS’ product lineup as a complete solution. The UCP also offers superior load stability and has central banding compatibilities with optional anti-slip grommets to help keep products secure. Highly impact resistant, the UCP’s 12-block design, thick deck ribbing and widened stringers all contribute to the pallet’s durability.



“The new UCP, designed with durability and sustainability in mind, will bring efficiency to food and beverage distribution throughout Latin America,” said José Ramón Ramírez, director de ventas, ORBIS Corporation Latin America. “We’re proud to offer companies complete food and beverage systems to optimize their supply chain for sustainability, while protecting and transporting their products. The introduction of the UCP further solidifies our leadership in reusable packaging as we grow our footprint in the LATAM region.”



Highly compatible with other packaging, this new, versatile pallet can be optimized with divider sheets, top frames and stretch wrap to maximize product safety. Easily accessible, the pallet’s open base with chamfered base runners allows for improved full fork or low-profile hand truck access. With the additional option of adding advanced RFID or bar code configurations, this product can help provide visibility into where products are located, preventing loss and increasing productivity.