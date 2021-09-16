Logistics company thanks drivers with $100K in giveaways

Transportation and third-party logistics services provider (3PL) C.H. Robinson is extending its nationwide ThankTruckDrivers.com campaign due to overwhelming response, the company said today. The online campaign is in conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week , which runs through this Friday, September 14. The company will give away $100,000 to truck drivers from around the country.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions, the digital thank-you campaign and sweepstakes is “designed to galvanize the nation behind an important goal: appreciating the truck drivers who never left the road and never stopped delivering, even during the most challenging of times,” the company said. The program encourages C.H. Robinson employees and the general public to submit thank-you notes to truckers via ThankTruckDrivers.com, and also invites truck drivers to enter to win cash prizes, now through September 24.

The sweepstakes is awarding 10 $1,000 cash prizes per day this week and next week, doubling its initial amount due to overwhelming response. Truck drivers and carriers can enter their names to win by visiting ThankTruckDrivers.com.

In addition, C.H. Robinson will donate $1 per thank you message submitted via the platform—up to $25,000, —to support the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which helps truck drivers in need.

“Truck drivers and carriers are essential to the global economy, and the work they do impacts our lives every day,” Bob Biesterfeld, president and CEO of C.H. Robinson, said in a statement announcing the program’s extension. “While they have always played a significant role in the logistics industry, working with platforms like us to deliver goods where and when they’re needed, this past year has truly underscored their importance. During the pandemic, while so many began working remotely and getting more at-home deliveries, truck drivers never left the road. They delivered when it mattered most. We are proud to recognize them for the commitment they show every day, but especially now.”