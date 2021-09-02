2021 Material Handling and Logistics Conference takes place September 13-15

Digital transformation and the power of next-generation technology will take center stage at the 2021 Material Handling and Logistics Conference (MHLC), being held online September 13-15 . The global virtual event is hosted by material handling systems integrator and software provider Dematic and will feature presentations by business leaders from around the world, as well as education sessions and panel discussions from logistics and technology experts.

This is Dematic's 36th MHLC and the company’s second virtual presentation of the event, a format company leaders say allows them to expand to a broader audience. The event will take place across three time zones, with participants from more than 60 countries, according to Sudhakar Janakiraman, Dematic’s senior vice president of sales for the Americas.

“Hosting the event virtually allows us to have a strong industry focus versus an inside-out approach,” Janakiraman explains. “We can connect with people from over 60 countries in multiple industries, creating a collaborative and learning environment. The programing focuses on the pain points and interests of over 20 industry-leading companies.”

The conference will cover technology, digital transformation, globalization, and sustainability while also examining specific industry segments such as pharmaceuticals and food and grocery. Janakiraman says the main goal of the event is to educate professionals and improve the supply chain.

“As a supply chain leader, we hope to equip attendees with the know-how to overcome supply chain challenges through educational sessions, keynote speakers, and networking opportunities that allow them to go ‘Beyond,’” he says, pointing to the 2021 conference theme. “We know change is constant in our industry and around the world. Our goal is to share knowledge and tools that allow supply-chain leaders to operate more efficiently in a time that requires [agility] and forward-thinking.”

This year’s MHLC will also introduce Dematic’s Virtual Tech Center Tours, which allow attendees worldwide to take a virtual walk through Dematic’s operations and see the company’s solutions live. Developed in response to the pandemic, the virtual tours allow companies to see technology solutions in real time before investing, company leaders explain.