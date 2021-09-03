What’s that sound?

When it comes to freight transportation’s impact on a community, we typically think of its effect on pollution and traffic congestion. What often gets overlooked is noise. Now, a real estate database company aims to address that omission. In July, Irvine, California-based Attom announced that it had added transportation noise data to its nationwide U.S. property data warehouse.

Attom says its database now features transportation noise scores for roads, highways, airports, railroads, railroad crossings, and hospitals and fire stations, including the identities of the noise sources and distances, where appropriate. The company says the data can be pinpointed to any plot of land via latitude/longitude coordinates or simply the mailing address.

In this case, that’s a whole lot of addresses: Attom’s data warehouse contains information—including tax assessments, school and neighborhood data, and mortgage info—on over 155 million U.S. properties. The inclusion of noise data provides an additional layer of detail to enhance property valuations and deliver deeper insights into the housing market, the company said in a statement.

“Today’s highly competitive real estate market is ripe for transportation noise data,” Todd Teta, chief technology officer at Attom, said in a release. “Now considered one of the most important aspects that buyers consider when looking at homes, transportation noise data not only helps bring awareness to buyers and sellers … but also provides both parties with more confidence in knowing this important detail has been addressed.”