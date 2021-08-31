Introducing Fortnaparts.com, a Premier MHE Parts and Service eCommerce Website

ATLANTA, GA (August 31, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announces the domestic launch of Fortnaparts.com, a premier MHE parts and service eCommerce website. With plans to grow globally in the coming months, Fortnaparts.com offers easy access to parts and service for any brand, any model of material handling equipment. Designed with the end user in mind, the new site partners with the world’s leading brands to offer a one stop shopping experience for parts and service to ensure seamless operations for your system.

“We are excited to work with all owners of material handling equipment and support their requirements for system uptime, throughput and overall performance,” stated Leanne Peduzzi, Senior Vice President, Lifecycle Services, Fortna. Peduzzi continued, “Our intuitive and easy to navigate site provides quick access to ‘I need it now’ requests as well as assisting with replacement spare parts inventory for ‘I need it in the future’. We stand positioned to work with clients to ensure peak performance and to optimize their order fulfillment capabilities, driving profitable business outcomes.”

Visit fortnaparts.com today to learn more or to order spare parts and service for your material handling system.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

