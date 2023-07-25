Introducing FlowspaceAI for Freight, a First-Ever AI Concierge for Ecommerce and B2B Brands

Flowspace, the software platform and distribution network powering independent fulfillment, today introduced FlowspaceAI for Freight, a new concierge tool for DTC and B2B brands powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The FlowspaceAI technology is purpose-built for fulfillment. Developed in-house with data privacy at the forefront, the technology leverages advanced large language models to automate workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve efficiency for merchants.

FlowspaceAI for Freight is the company’s latest AI-powered tool, a first of its kind offering designed to eliminate many of the tedious, time-consuming processes involved in transportation and freight management. The tool instantly adds booking date confirmations to orders and generates and attaches appropriate documentation, improving workflows and processes.

“Harnessing the power of automation, FlowspaceAI for Freight is a cutting-edge tool that empowers our customers to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity,” said Karen Chao, Vice President of Product at Flowspace. “AI only amplifies the power of the Flowspace platform and its ability to meet the needs of merchants.”

“Flowspace is dedicated to developing products that provide value and increase operational excellence for our customers,” Flowspace Vice President of Engineering John Tokash added. “As the role of AI-powered automation expands, Flowspace is building along the leading-edge of emerging technologies, committed to maintaining the privacy and security of merchants benefitting from these tools.”

Beyond FlowspaceAI for Freight, Flowspace’s Network Optimization tool leverages AI to recommend an optimized fulfillment footprint, enabling customers to maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impacts. The company also uses FlowspaceAI technology to examine merchants’ data to effortlessly uncover patterns and trends that can improve fulfillment operations, as well as inform future marketing, advertising or sales strategies.

Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, Flowspace is revolutionizing fulfillment management technology. The company’s full-service fulfillment management solution for brands creates strategic advantage in the supply chain through rich data, actionable insights, and multichannel orchestration.

Recently recognized as a leading provider of fulfillment software and services, Flowspace is trusted by more than 500 brands to enable efficient, reliable omnichannel fulfillment from any source, to any end customer. Its open platform is equipped to integrate with systems, channels, and partners across the retail ecosystem, including direct to consumer (DTC) storefronts, third-party marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retailers, and beyond.

About Flowspace

Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. Its OmniFlow software provides brands with the real-time visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment across multiple locations.

Centralizing omnichannel visibility and reporting in a single dashboard, Flowspace empowers brands operating any configuration of locations with the data needed to manage fulfillment from anywhere. Its flexible, distributed network of +150 fulfillment locations enable merchants to expand or enhance existing networks, while ensuring best-in-class fulfillment execution.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020. Recognized for its ability to reduce retailers’ environmental impacts, Flowspace was awarded the SEAL Environmental Initiatives Award and named Sustainability Service of the Year. The company’s dedication to customer service and support led to its recognition as Organization of the Year within the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service awards program.

More information on Flowspace can be found at www.flow.space.