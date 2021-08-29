Tesla Presents A Humanoid Robot To Support Humans At Work

The Tesla Company is working on the development of a humanoid robot. This TeslaBot will be able to perform the thankless tasks usually performed by humans in the workforce. This robot will be “friendly” and you can “run away from him faster than him, a priori,” joked Elon Musk.

A humanoid robot at Tesla

A few hours ago, Tesla organized its “Tesla AI Day”. This is an annual conference aimed at discussing the company’s advances in artificial intelligence. During this event, Elon Musk presented his latest “baby”: a humanoid robot called TeslaBot. At 1.76 m tall and capable of moving at 8 km / h, it aims to integrate the labor market with the aim of replacing humans for the most repetitive and dangerous tasks. He thus envisions a world where physical effort will no longer be compulsory, but “a choice”.

In the longer term, we could also imagine these black and white humanoids on the planet Mars, since this is the vision of SpaceX, in support of future astronauts.

This robot will be equipped with the same cameras and the same FSD computer as the semi-autonomous Tesla vehicles. The software will also be similar with automated learning beforehand based on the video streams transmitted by these cameras. Ultimately, the goal would be to offer a robot capable of reacting to any situation and understanding complex tasks without having to program them upstream.

Elon Musk has indicated that the first Teslabot prototypes could land as early as next year. For the final version, we will therefore have to wait a little longer.

A “friendly robot”

On such a subject, it is also important to remember that Elon Musk is among those who are wary of the potential dangers of robotics backed by artificial intelligence, citing the risk of a “Terminator-style scenario”.

A few years ago, Musk had already urged governments to impose restrictions on AI before it was too late. He also helped launch OpenAI, a nonprofit artificial intelligence research association whose goal is to facilitate the development of safe and ethical AI.

The Tesla boss spoke again on the matter yesterday: “If we don’t do it, someone else will, so I guess we probably should. And do it in a safe way ”. The Tesla Bot will be “friendly” and you can “run away from it faster than it seems,” he joked.

Source: https://techvati.com/tesla-presents-a-humanoid-robot-to-support-humans-at-work/