Dinkle Interface Modules Provide Universal Connectivity

Signal Interface Modules

When creating automation systems using major PLC brands like Allen-Bradley, Keyence, Mitsubishi, Omron, Siemens, and more, designers are challenged to connect an ever-increasing number of equipment signals to the I/O modules. These signals may be discrete (on/off at anywhere from 5VDC up to 120VAC), analog (usually 4-20mA or 0-10VDC), or other specialized signaling levels.

Even standardized equipment designs may need to be automated using a variety of controller and I/O makes/models to comply with end user requirements. Instead of being constrained to standard factory wiring arms and bulkier terminal blocks, users can gain flexibility selecting from a range of universal interface modules and associated cables, which are available with popular industry-standard connectors like:

•IDC (14-pin, 20-pin, 26-pin, 30-pin, 34-pin, 40-pin)

•D-Sub (37-pin, 44-pin)

•MDR (50-pin, 68-pin, 100-pin)

•Terminal Blocks

A single wiring harness routes from the I/O module to the interface module. Some Dinkle interface modules are available with traditional screw-cage terminal blocks, but most versions use newer push-in design (PID) terminations—which are a superior choice due to their compact size, faster installation, improved long-term reliability, and vibration resistance—all of which contribute to connection stability. Other available features:

•Available LED status indications for termination points.

•Provisions for clear marking and color coding.

•Terminal blocks and materials are UL1059 recognized and IEC60947 approved.

•Reverse-polarity protection in some models.

•Industrial-grade cables in shielded and unshielded versions.

•Various extra-slim relay options for providing signal isolation.

•Standard DIN rail mounting.

Dinkle also offers many other complementary products in this line, such as power distribution and serial communication modules, power supplies, and accessories.

The Efficient Interface Choice

Dinkle universal interface modules provide up to 30% space savings over traditional methods, reduce inventory needs, and provide up to 70% labor savings due to PID terminations. For designers of microcontroller- or PLC-based systems, these modules provide an economical, compact, flexible, universal, and reliable termination solution. For more information, please visit Dinkle online at https://www.dinkle.com/en/electronics_List/interface-module

About Dinkle International

Founded in 1983, Dinkle is the largest terminal block manufacturer in Asia, with headquarters in Taipei and offices in over 40 countries. Since 1995, Dinkle products have been designed at their Electrical R&D center and CNAS-certified laboratory. Dinkle’s products are used in industrial automation applications across many sectors including discrete part manufacturing, machinery, process plants and transportation. All Dinkle factories have received ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification.

Contact:

Albert Yang

Sales Manager

(832) 539-4768

Albert.Yang@Dinkle.com