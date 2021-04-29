Dinkle Light Guiding Terminal Blocks Improve Operations and Maintenance

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS (4/29/21) – Dinkle International announces the availability of its 0171 series of push-in-design (PID) terminal blocks, providing high-reliability connections and clear indication of active circuits to assist with operations, maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Dependable electrical wire terminations are necessary for all types of commercial and industrial equipment and machinery. The 0171-series incorporates PID technology, improving upon traditional screw terminals in terms of performance, ease of use, and space efficiency. The consistent clamping tension of PID terminal blocks resists vibration-related connection failures far better than screw terminals, and wires are easily pushed-in, saving up to 75% of the wiring time compared with screw terminals.

Available in various form factors and sizes, the 0171-series terminal block housings are ultra-thin. A 10mm housing accommodates two rows of 1.5mm2 wire entry and a 12mm housing accommodates two rows of 2.5mm2 wire entry. Customization of housing colors, push buttons, and label printing are available to tailor the product to each application while providing clear circuit functionality identification.

Integral light pipes route the illumination from underlying device LEDs, ensuring clear visibility for users. This indication is useful to confirm normal operation and support troubleshooting efforts.

The 0171-series terminal blocks are rated at 300V in various ampacities depending on model. They carry approvals from UL, cUL, and CE, and the material used for manufacturing is compliant with RoHS. For more information on this product family please visit www.dinkle.com/en/terminal/0171-11XX , or find visit Dinkle online at www.dinkle.com .

About Dinkle International

Founded in 1983, Dinkle is the largest terminal block manufacturer in Asia, with headquarters in Taipei and offices in over 40 countries. Since 1995, Dinkle products have been designed at their Electrical R&D center and CNAS-certified laboratory. Dinkle’s products are used in industrial automation applications across many sectors including discrete part manufacturing, machinery, process plants and transportation. All Dinkle factories have received ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification.