Softeon Scores Highly in Gartner 2021 WMS Critical Capabilities Rankings

Softeon is again recognized in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report.

Gartner notes that companies can, “Choose the right WMS by using the highlighted nine critical capabilities across five different use cases to appropriately align with your levels of operational complexity and sophistication. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to compare specific WMS products.”

Softeon, a top global provider of WMS, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Distributed Order Management (DOM) and other supply chain software solutions, was the second-ranked WMS provider in the Use Case for Level 4 Warehouse Operations, based on the Gartner warehouse stratification model.

Softeon was also the third-ranked WMS provider for Level 3 and Level 5 warehouses. Level 5 represents the most complex of warehouse operations.

Gartner recommends that companies, “Target the solutions best suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions, using this research as a guide.”

“Softeon has long been known for its robust and innovative functionality in WMS and beyond,” notes Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Softeon. “We believe that the results of the Gartner analysis, after an extremely rigorous and detailed process, validate our position as a WMS industry capabilities leader for the wide range of DC operational complexities.”

Gilmore added that, “Advanced functionality is a key element in our track record of 100% deployment success and highly satisfied customers - a pedigree we feel no other WMS provider can match. Softeon delivers success - every time.”

Softeon’s advanced WMS capabilities include task optimization, wave-based or waveless picking, e-fulfillment, labor and resource management, advanced cartonization and pallet building, powerful kitting and assembly functionality, truck planning, integrated parcel shipping and more. New WES capabilities provide many additional benefits, including automated release of work, or what some call “autonomous warehouse operations.”

Softeon also excels in integration to ERP and along materials handling systems.

Softeon WMS powers many great logistics performers including Casey’s General Stores, DB Schenker, DoItBest, Denso, Duluth Trading Company, Lenova, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and many others.

Softeon continues to “up the ante” with its “Warehouse of the Future” innovation lab, a R&D and customer experience facility that includes Softeon’s unique and powerful solution for directly managing a variety of picking subsystems (e.g., smart carts, Voice, pick-to-light, put walls, mobile robots, etc.) without the need for any third-party control systems.

