Softeon Scores Highly on Gartner* 2023 WMS Critical Capabilities Report

RESTON, Va.--Softeon is again recognized in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report for 2023.*

Gartner notes that companies can “Choose the right WMS for your operations by using the nine highlighted critical capabilities across five different use cases to appropriately align with your levels of operational complexity and sophistication. Supply chain technology leaders can use this research to compare specific WMS products.”

Softeon, a top global provider of WMS, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Distributed Order Management (DOM) and other supply chain software solutions, was the third-ranked WMS provider in the Use Case for both Level 3 and Level 4 Warehouse Operations, based on the Gartner warehouse stratification model. Softeon was also the fourth-ranked WMS provider for the Level 5 warehouse Use Case.

Level 5 represents the most complex warehouse operations.

Gartner recommends that companies “target the solutions best suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions, using this research as a guide in combination with the companion WMS Magic Quadrant.“

To download the full Critical Capabilities report, go to https://www.Softeon.com/Gartner-Critical-Capabilities-Report-WMS

“Softeon continues to score well in WMS capabilities for more complex warehouses operating at levels 3 through 5 in the Gartner report,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO at Softeon. “We believe that the results of the Gartner analysis, after an extremely rigorous and detailed process, validate our capabilities ranking in the highly competitive WMS industry for a wide range of DC operational complexities, including the most automated and challenging.”

Hoefflin added that “Companies are looking to improve distribution processes and often add automation to counter rising costs and labor challenges. Softeon has WMS functionality and industry expertise to help them successfully achieve their goals.”

Softeon’s advanced WMS capabilities include task optimization, wave-based or waveless picking, e-fulfillment, labor and resource management, advanced cartonization and pallet building, powerful kitting and assembly functionality, truck planning, integrated parcel shipping and more. New WES capabilities provide many additional benefits, including orchestration of the release of work based on a wide range of attributes, with configurable workflow.

Softeon also excels in integration to ERP and materials handling systems, powered by our LUCA platform that provides advanced, composable integration tools. Softeon can also directly manage a variety of picking subsystems (e.g., Voice, pick-to-light, put walls, mobile robots, smart carts and more) without the need for any third-party control systems.

Softeon WMS powers many great logistics performers including Casey’s, DB Schenker, DoItBest, Denso, Duluth Trading Company, Lenovo, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and many others.

*Gartner® “Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems,” Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 27 July 2023

