Softeon in Second Place in Gartner WMS Level 5 and 4 Warehouse Operation Use Cases in New Report

Softeon scored in the 2020 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report from Gartner*.

Gartner notes that “Supply chain and IT leaders should use this Critical Capabilities research as part of an evaluation of WMS products. The evaluation is based on what Gartner considers to be the nine key differentiating product capabilities evaluated across five major use cases of warehouse and distribution center operational needs based on warehouse complexity.”

Softeon, a global provider of WMS, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Distributed Order Management (DOM) and other supply chain software solutions, was the second-ranked WMS provider in use cases for Level 4 and Level 5 Warehouse Operations, based on Gartner’s warehouse stratification model. Level 5 shifts to the extensive use of materials handling automation systems.

Softeon was also the third-ranked WMS provider for Level 3 warehouses.

To download a copy of the full report, go to https://www.softeon.com/content/gartner-critical-capabilities-wms-report-2020

“Softeon has long been known for its robust and innovative functionality in WMS and beyond,” notes Dan Gilmore, Chief Marketing Officer at Softeon. “We believe that our recognition in the Gartner analysis, after an extremely rigorous and detailed process, validates our position as a WMS industry capabilities leader for the wide range of DC operational complexities.”

Gilmore added that, “Advanced functionality is a key element in our track record of 100% deployment success and highly satisfied customers - a pedigree we feel no other WMS provider can match. Softeon delivers success - every time.”

Softeon’s advanced WMS capabilities include task optimization, wave-based or waveless picking, e-fulfillment, labor and resource management, advanced cartonization and pallet building, powerful kitting and assembly functionality, truck planning, integrated parcel shipping and more. New WES capabilities provide many additional benefits, including autonomous warehouse operations.

Softeon also excels in integration to ERP and materials handling systems.

Softeon WMS powers many great logistics performers including Casey’s General Stores, DB Schenker, Denso, Duluth Trading Company, Lenovo, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and many others.

Softeon continues to “up the ante” with its Warehouse of the Future Innovation Lab, a R&D and customer experience facility that includes Softeon’s unique and powerful solution for directly managing a variety of picking subsystems (e.g., smart carts, Voice, pick-to-light, put walls, mobile robots, etc.) without the need for any third-party control systems.

You can view a brief video on the Innovation Lab here.

*Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems,” Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, 19 August 2020

*Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced SOA-platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include Cloud and on-premise – delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

Contacts

Stacey Garrison, sgarrison@softeon.com