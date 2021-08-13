Big box retailer utilizes ResinDek® flooring for ergonomic benefits

With today's tight job market, it's more important than ever to make sure employees are comfortable on the job in order to attract and retain staff. And when workers aren't sore and achy, they're able to be more productive.
Increased worker comfort is the reason one of North America's largest retailers insisted on mezzanines and work platforms with Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products' ResinDek® LD flooring when building three brand-new facilities. Research shows that on walking ResinDek® at the work rate walking speed compared to concrete and bar grate decreases tibial shock by 7.8% and 10.6% respectively.
The retailer worked with Steele Solutions, a long-time partner of Cornerstone, to custom-engineer the project, with most of the work done during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Two of the facilities are now operational, with the third scheduled for completion in 2022.
Read the case study to learn more about the project and the benefits of ResinDek®.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing