A.P. Moller-Maersk acquires e-comm fulfillment and delivery company

Danish containership giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has acquired U.S. e-commerce fulfillment and parcel delivery company Visible SCM for $838 million. The deal closed August 2, company leaders said.

Salt Lake City-based Visible SCM operates nine fulfillment centers in the United States, handling business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) fulfillment and parcel delivery to customers across the country.

“We have set out to build strong e-commerce logistics capabilities that complement our existing end-to-end supply chain offering. Visible SCM’s operating model and value proposition will strengthen our customers’ e-commerce logistics, enabling them to sell through any sales channel, deliver in any way, and manage their supply chains seamlessly,” Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk Ocean & Logistics, said in a statement. “While our customers trust us with a wide part of their supply chain, this acquisition will contribute to an even better end-to-end experience by providing more key e-commerce capabilities. The new supply chain architecture allows more of our small and medium-sized customers to tap into the growth driven by the increased online consumer shopping.”