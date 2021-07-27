GPS Trackit Launches Innovative Digital Fleet Management Marketplace

GPS Trackit, a leading provider of video, fleet, and asset tracking systems, announced today the launch of The GPS Trackit Marketplace, a unique platform providing top fleet management resources all in one place. The Marketplace can be reached at https://marketplace.gpstrackit.com/.

The GPS Trackit Marketplace provides an easy experience to browse, buy and access a wide range of value-added products and services for fleets.

The rapid growth in adoption of fleet management solutions has made the job of fleet, safety and operations managers both easier and more difficult. There are many innovative solutions available to help companies reduce operating costs and improve productivity, safety and compliance. However, finding the right tool for the job can be a challenge, especially doing so quickly and easily.

The GPS Trackit Marketplace, powered by Roadz, provides business owners and managers with a digital marketplace to discover, try and buy third-party solutions through an integrated and seamless experience in conjunction with GPS Trackit's all-in-one Cloud platform for fleet and asset management and video telematics.

"This new capability speaks to where we're going as an organization – laser focused on helping our customers grow their businesses," said Ed Montes, CEO. "We are enabling efficient access to fleet management solutions that can impact their top and bottom lines, and in doing so, increasing the value GPS Trackit delivers to our prospective and existing customers."

The types of resources available through the GPS Trackit Marketplace include:

AI Dash Camera Video – ADAS, DMAS

Asset Tracking

Diagnostics

Distracted Driving

Driver Behavior

Driver Training & Gamification

Field Service

Fleet Telematics

ELD & Regulatory Compliance

Roadside Assistance

To provide a more in-depth view, GPS Trackit also holds a free monthly "Spotlight" Webinar, featuring a popular product or service from the Marketplace. The next webinar is July 28, 2021, at 12:30pm ET, featuring JOBehaviors, and will address the challenge of driver recruitment and retention through predictive analytics to instantly identify the safest, most valuable drivers in the applicant pool. To learn more about the Marketplace, and JOBehaviors, click here to register.

The GPS Trackit Marketplace is a way to connect fleet customers to products and services that can help them attain their fleet management objectives.

About GPS Trackit

GPS Trackit is on a mission to improve fleet safety, increase operational efficiencies and lower costs by empowering customers with an intuitive user experience that turns vehicle and asset data into real-time actionable insights. More than 12,000 customers from across North and South America, look to GPS Trackit's award-winning IoT cloud platform for fleet and asset management and smart video telematics solutions that help them to drive more and better business, all supported by a team of caring hands-on advisors who have their backs 24/7. GPS Trackit is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit GPSTrackit.com.