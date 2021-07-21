GPS Trackit Announces Leading-Edge Video Telematics Solution

GPS Trackit, a leading provider of video, fleet, and asset tracking systems, announced today it has launched VidFleet™ – a cutting-edge, connected video telematics system with features that range from a 360-degree view of the road and driver to real-time in-cab audible alerts and the industry's clearest picture.

VidFleet enables safer driving, increased productivity, cost savings and greater awareness of fleet operations.

VidFleet transforms road safety with high-resolution video, edge processing, and real-time in-cab audible alerts.

Text messaging alone raises a driver's crash risk by 23 times, according to a study on Driver Distraction in Commercial Vehicle Operations by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. Other forms of distraction raise the risk by 6.7 to 9.9 times. In crash cases, the size of verdict awards against fleets grew 51.7% annually with nearly 300 over $1 million from a 2019 study by the American Transportation Research Institute.

Video evidence has been used successfully for several years to exonerate drivers following a crash. With the introduction of VidFleet, GPS Trackit is advancing technology that can prevent an accident before it happens. Further, the launch of VidFleet comes at a time when the appetite for video telematics by trucking companies, field service businesses and the construction industry continues to grow at a rapid pace.

"We see VidFleet and our entire suite of prevention and protection capabilities as transforming road safety. VidFleet will improve driver behavior, decrease distracted driving and provide superior video for documentation and analysis," said Ed Montes, GPS Trackit's Chief Executive Officer. "As a long-time leader in the IoT and telematics industries, we want to provide high value solutions to our customer base of hundreds of thousands of vehicles."

GPS Trackit's VidFleet arrives to meet the challenges faced by fleet administrators with features and tools enabled by camera vision, machine learning and other AI-powered technology.

GPS Trackit offers two versions of VidFleet – VidFleet One and VidFleet AI+.

VidFleet One Product Highlights:

360-degree view of the road, driver and cabin

Easy plug & play installation

Real-time in-cab audible alerts – automated driver coaching

Broad set of harsh driving event triggers, customizable to fit each fleet's needs

Unthrottled live view

Remote wake-up

Low total cost of ownership

VidFleet AI+ offers the above features and adds these features:

Edge processing – 30x per second data capture

High resolution streaming

128 GB SD card (upgradeable to 512 GB)

Real-time driver monitoring alerts for distracted driving, drowsiness, smoking, seatbelt sensing, smoking and cell phone use

"Our use of edge processing allows for data samples to be taken thirty times every second, using all available video," states Michael Gill, GPS Trackit's Chief Technology Officer. "As a result, the real-time audible voice alerts and coaching can help to improve driver behavior dramatically."

VidFleet One and VidFleet AI+ are available now.

About GPS Trackit

GPS Trackit is on a mission to improve fleet safety, increase operational efficiencies and lower costs by empowering customers with an intuitive user experience that turns vehicle and asset data into real-time actionable insights. More than 12,000 customers from across North and South America, look to GPS Trackit's award-winning IoT cloud platform for fleet and asset management and smart video telematics solutions that help them to drive more and better business, all supported by a team of caring hands-on advisors who have their backs 24/7. GPS Trackit is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit GPSTrackit.com.