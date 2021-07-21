ReverseLogix Names Vice President of Finance

Burlingame, Calif. July 15, 2021 – ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, announced that Alex Muñoz has joined the company as vice president of finance. He is responsible for leading and managing all financial aspects of the company’s growth as it delivers revolutionary reverse logistics solutions to retailers, ecommerce brands, manufacturers and 3PLs.

Muñoz brings deep experience in corporate finance, risk assessment, acquisitions and fundraising for fast-growing technology organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president of finance and revenue operations at Jitterbit, a provider of API integration platforms. There, he oversaw reporting, modeling, budgeting analysis, forecasting and optimization, and he guided the company through COVID impacts while maintaining a significant revenue growth rate.

“I am thrilled to join ReverseLogix’s experienced leadership team and help the company continue extending their exceptional SaaS technology for reverse logistics to organizations worldwide,” said Muñoz. “I look forward to leading corporate finance, strategy and operations functions. The success of ReverseLogix today is only a preview of what’s to come.”

“Alex has the skillset to accelerate our trajectory, along with the enthusiasm for what we’re accomplishing in the reverse logistics space,” said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. “As ReverseLogix redefines what technology can do, leaders like Alex will ensure we continue our evolution in a smart and sustainable way. We’re excited to have him on board.”

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages and reports on the entire returns lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/