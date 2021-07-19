Schneider plans innovation lab to study logistics tech

Trucking, intermodal, and logistics service provider Schneider plans to build an innovation center in Wisconsin to study collaboration and visualization technologies for the freight sector, the company said today.

Schneider will build the 20,000 square-foot building on its main campus in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, a neighborhood of Green Bay. Known as “The Grove,” the facility will let Schneider employees leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and user experience technologies to drive forward new business processes, the company said.

Set to open in late 2022, the building’s proximity to the main campus will also make it easy for customers, vendors, and fellow innovators to move between buildings and nurture a “spirit of innovation,” Scheider said.

“The Grove is not only an investment in Schneider but also the community,” Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke said in a release. “It is a representation of our commitment, willingness and capability to continue to adapt, change and thrive.”

Schneider becomes the latest logistics player to build a research and development facility for supply chain technology research, following other “innovation labs” opened in recent years by DHL Supply Chain in Chicago, Softeon in Virginia, Kenco Logistics in Tennessee, Blue Yonder in Montreal, and Cisco Systems Inc. in Houston.