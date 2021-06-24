StuyTown Selects Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® To Add A layer Of Security And Convenience

STRATHAM, N.H. – June 23, 2021 – Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced today that Stuyvesant Town (StuyTown), the largest rental apartment complex in the U.S., has selected Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® for its package management operation. StuyTown is leveraging Position Imaging’s computer vision-based, package room solution to better track and control deliveries while simultaneously giving residents an intuitive, secure, and convenient package pickup service. See the Smart Package Room in action at StuyTown by viewing this video: https://bit.ly/3vDvyzN.

With 11,200-plus multifamily units, StuyTown is an 80-acre complex with 110 unique addresses and is home to more than 27,000 New York City residents. With so many residents, the logistics of package delivery and tracking the correct resident reception can be daunting.

As packages are delivered, Smart Package Room automatically notifies residents that they have a package waiting while advanced computer vision “watches” the item keeping it safe by tracking the exact location—24/7— in a monitored secure room. Upon package retrieval, audio instructions, lights, and lasers guide residents to the exact package location. For real estate managers, Smart Package Room offers a chain-of-custody with proof-of-delivery and the details of who picked up the item and when.

“StuyTown recognizes the importance of proactively managing package flow as delivery volumes continue to increase. Smart Package Room is the perfect way to streamline their package management operations, and ensure that staff members can focus on critical tasks and residents can pick up packages when it’s convenient,” said Ned Hill, CEO, Position Imaging. “StuyTown management always puts their residents first and is not afraid to try new things to provide better services. It’s been great to work with such a forward-looking team. We are excited for StuyTown to experience the next evolution in package management with the Smart Package Room.”

About Position Imaging

Position Imaging is a technology company focused on innovations to improve the logistics industry. The company opened its research lab in Portsmouth, NH in 2006 and has been quietly creating the most advanced, accurate, and novel tracking technologies in the world. Its first product, Smart Package Room®, has been a huge success in the multi-unit residential market and is now being adapted to retail through iPickup® to improve BOPIS and related eCommerce fulfillment operations. www.Position-Imaging.com