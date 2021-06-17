Dermody Properties Leases Part of LogistiCenter℠ at 78-81 to The Hillman Group

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the lease of LogistiCenter℠ at 78-81, located at 501 Old Forge Road in Lebanon County, to The Hillman Group. An industry leader in builder solutions, The Hillman Group will occupy 186,900 square feet of the 405,000-square-foot facility and use it primarily for distribution of their construction fastener materials to national hardware stores. The seven-year lease is expected to commence on September 1, 2021. LogistiCenter℠ at 78-81 is now fully leased.

“Among the advantages of the area, within a submarket of Harrisburg, is access to four key interstates and numerous shipping and transportation resources for strategic supply chain solutions,” said Gene Preston, East Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “The Hillman Group will be able to reach their customers quickly and efficiently as occupants of LogistiCenter℠ at 78-81.”

LogistiCenter℠ at 78-81 is a state-of-the-art warehouse developed by Dermody Properties from the ground up, with construction completed in 2016. The majority of surrounding properties in Lebanon County are institutionally owned and leased to a variety of e-commerce, distribution, warehouse, and assembly companies.

PCCP, LLC is Dermody Properties’ strategic capital partner on the project.

“This property was originally developed as part of our strategy to provide state-of-the-art, strategically located developments for our customers in key markets such as Central Pennsylvania,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “We continue to focus on sourcing new development and acquisition opportunities across the East Coast and nationally, with this in mind.”

William Wolf and Max Wolf of CBRE Allentown represented Dermody Properties in the lease transaction. Alan Grace, also of CBRE, represented The Hillman Group.