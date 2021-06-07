Orion S-Carriage Wrapping Technology Saves Money While Increasing Customer Efficiency

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., June 7, 2021 – The patented “S” design on the newly redesigned S-Carriage InstaThread Pre-stretch Film Carriage from Orion Packaging Systems, a division of ProMach, can save up to 15% on film per load – a substantial savings to help offset the rising cost of film seen over the past year.

The S-Carriage really improves upon what many consider to be the most important component of a stretch wrapper – the carriage. The performance of the carriage and the efficiency of how it applies film to a load are two factors that determine its overall level of effectiveness. Here’s how the S-Carriage proves its worth by reducing film and saving customers money.

At heart of the design are two pre-stretched rollers. Film travels in an S pattern around the rollers, providing over 180° of film contact to reduce slippage and neckdown. The result is a consistent pre-stretch of 260% at different tensions and 1” less neckdown. In other words, achieving this consistent level of pre-stretch means the customer can wrap faster while receiving better film yield; it reduces film acquisition costs for shippers and improves end-user sustainability through less waste.

Changing film is safer and easier with Orion’s S-Carriage’s InstaThread design. When loading a new roll of film customers don’t have to weave film through the rollers. Rather, the InstaThread design has streamlined this process by simply opening the dual lock carriage door, pulling the film right through the middle of the rollers and closing the carriage doors.

Other features and benefits of the redesigned S-Carriage InstaThread Pre-stretch Film Carriage include:

•Dual chain drive that won’t wear and stretch like belt driven carriages

•Dancer bar comes with multiple holes for easy adjustment of springs

The S-Carriage is designed to bring consistency to Orion’s product line. Currently, Orion has different carriages for its flex and fully automatic product lines. The goal is for the S-Carriage to become the one carriage that works best for Orion’s entire product line. It also brings a unified experience to customers in using the same carriage for all of Orion’s stretch wrapping machines. On average, the S-Carriage enables customers to increase their loads per roll of film from 135 to 154 – with rising film cost that’s a reduction in more than $100 per month. The S-Carriage allows customers to wrap faster, while reducing film and saving money.

For more information on the redesigned S-Carriage InstaThread Pre-stretch Film Carriage from Orion, visit: https://www.orionpackaging.com/.

About Orion

Make sure every load is safe and secure during its journey to market with Orion, the leader in heavy-duty industrial stretch wrapping technology. Orion is an industry-leading manufacturer of automatic and semi-automatic stretch wrapping equipment, including rotary turntables, rotary towers, and horizontal wrapping systems. As part of the ProMach End of Line business line, Orion helps our packaging customers protect and grow the reputation and trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Orion at www.OrionPackaging.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding, and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates, and China. For more information about ProMach, visit www.ProMachBuilt.com.

