A steadfast commitment to safety

June 5, 2021
Logistics are different in 2021. So are your operator’s safety needs. The material handling industry is growing at a record pace, and with that growth comes new forklift operators who need to be trained. National Forklift Safety Day is a yearly reminder to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety.

To celebrate National Forklift Safety Day, Toyota Material Handling dealers across the United States and Canada will offer customers no-cost forklift safety consultations, no-contact service, and free site-safety audits to help you carry the load. Your needs are changing every day, but Toyota’s support remains the same.

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day, visit ToyotaForklift.com/National-Forklift-Safety-Day.

