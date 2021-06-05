Take Pride in Workplace Safety by Signing the Propane Council’s New “Mission Zero” Pledge

Any number of forklift accidents more than zero is too many.
Did you know most forklift incidents can be mitigated? In fact, studies show that roughly 70 percent of all forklift-related accidents could have been avoided with proper training. A safe work environment takes ongoing training and an educated, vigilant workforce.
This Forklift Safety Day, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is encouraging crews across the country to take its new Mission Zero Pledge and commit to a safe, incident-free workplace. By signing the pledge, material handling professionals will add their name to a list of businesses working toward zero incidents.
Ongoing training, education, and engagement opportunities are mission critical as crews work to reduce the number of forklift accidents. PERC wants to support crews and help them build a strong safety culture, which is why it’s created a collection of free safety resources. The resources include a toolkit for safety directors and forklift dealers, a downloadable safety poster, and PERC’s forklift trivia challenge. Additionally, material handling professionals can watch an eight-part video series emphasizing important safety protocols for those working with or around propane forklifts, including:
Beyond these resources, crews operating propane forklifts have a built-in safety ally in their local propane supplier. Depending on which refueling option businesses choose, propane suppliers can teach crews how to refill cylinders themselves (on-site refueling) or can refill cylinders for them (cylinder-exchange program).
Forklift operators can also receive safety training from propane suppliers, including guidance on how to safely install propane cylinders on their forklifts. Further, propane suppliers can inspect cylinders each time they’re exchanged, remove damaged cylinders from service, and repair or replace leaky valves and O-rings on cylinders as needed.
Visit Propane.com/SafetyFirst to take the Mission Zero Pledge and access PERC’s forklift safety resources.
Matt McDonald is the director of off-road business development for the Propane Education & Research Council. He can be reached at matt.mcdonald@propane.com.
Contributed by Propane Education & Research Council
Matt McDonald is the director of off-road business development for the Propane Education & Research Council. He can be reached at matt.mcdonald@propane.com.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing