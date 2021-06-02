Steel King Expedites Warehouse Logistics for Largest, Most Challenging Work Platforms

Steel King Industries, a leading manufacturer of material handling products for improving operational efficiency in manufacturing, assembly, distribution centers, storage facilities, and warehousing, has created a new independently operated business unit, called NexCaliber Structures, focused on supplying turnkey solutions for engineered elevated work platforms.

The enhanced flexibility and capability of such work platforms enables more seamless integration and scale up to increase production capacity. The approach accommodates increasingly important new technology such as automated picking systems, robotic Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), and massive e-commerce fulfillment centers.

NexCaliber Structures’ focus on warehouse platform structures can help expedite complex projects. For example, with parametric estimating technology (PET), NexCaliber Structures creates a 3D model of the platform with a CAD program. Then from the model data is extracted, such as material, weight, and paint coverage. This is passed into a database and paired with costs, and the result becomes the estimate.

This approach can provide more accurate quotes on large, complex platforms in as little as one hour, when traditionally it might take a day. It also enables OEMs and integrators to seamlessly interface their product with the structures. This helps to expedite the entire process from design engineering and drafting to production, installation, and start-up.

The industry has traditionally used 2D drawings, passed back and forth during the approval process. However, today multiple layouts can be overlaid to quickly identify any problem areas. This usually starts with an existing drawing of the building, followed by a 3D model of the platform inside the building, and then the OEM’s warehouse equipment (i.e.- conveyor or rack intertwined with the platform and building).

Being able to overlay models in layers helps compare them more efficiently, so options can be chosen faster and more judiciously up front with fewer complications.

Specifically, 3D modeling enables OEMs and integrators to overlay their models onto the platform structures. So, for example, they can quickly see if they have enough clearance for a conveyor that may dip below the structure in certain areas, etc.

Along these lines, previously CNC punching for the beam lines would have been figured out in a separate program or calculated by hand. Now, engineers can extract data from the 3D model in a more accurate, immediately usable form.

The use of Design for Manufacturability (DFM) to devise parts or products that ease manufacturing and improve quality at lower cost is also achieved by simplifying, optimizing and refining product design. The process incorporates input from design engineers, production staff, and field installers.

For example, in the case of two elevated platform structural members that need to be bolted together, previously seven different types of clips were typically needed based on the circumstances of the connection. Today, via the DFM process a single clip can do the work of seven clips, which speeds manufacturing and installation.

For more information visit www.nexcaliber.steelking.com or call (513) 758-3285.