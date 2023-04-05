Steel King: 10 Most Frequent OSHA Citations and How to Be Prepared

No one wants to experience an OSHA inspection. But when you consider the implications of even a single injured-worker incident, it is well worth the time investment to ensure any facility hazards are minimized and your staff is thoroughly trained. With the fatal-injury rate for the warehousing industry higher than the national average for all industries combined. The majority of workplace injuries could be avoided by implementation, training and enforcement of safety protocols.
Each year OSHA publishes a list of the most frequently cited safety violations. Although the order may change from year to year, the issues remain fairly Constant. In an effort to reduce the number of injuries, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) conducts about 100,000 facility inspections each year. Since OSHA inspections don't come with prior warning, your business should always be prepared.
Download this whitepaper to learn what you can do to protect your investment.
