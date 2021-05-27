Dermody Properties Leases 16,913 Square Feet in Northern California

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the partial lease of LogistiCenter SM at Rohnert Park to a popular beverage company. Construction was recently completed, and the customer will occupy 16,913 square feet of the 69,550-square-foot building, which will serve as its North Bay distribution facility.

“LogistiCenter at Rohnert Park is a rare opportunity for customers to lease new construction in California’s North Bay, especially as industrial vacancy rates in the region remain historically low,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “Additionally, its central location in Sonoma County provides access to a strong workforce.”

Trevor Buck of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dermody Properties in this transaction.

There are 52,637 square feet remaining available for lease within the building. Located at 201 Business Park Dr., the property provides direct access to and site visibility from Highway 101. Less than 30 miles from San Rafael, the building features eight dock-high doors, three grade-level doors, a 24-foot clear height and an ESFR fire protection system.

The property also features ample parking as well as yard space that can be converted to additional parking. The SMART train line is just one mile away.

With proximity to the prosperous economy and robust workforce of Marin County, LogistiCenter at Rohnert Park is a key asset in Dermody Properties’ Northern California development portfolio,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “As companies continue to be attracted to the region, we remain diligent in seeking new opportunities best suited for current and potential customers.”

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class-A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

