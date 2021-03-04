Dermody Properties Leases 152,857 Square Feet in West Sacramento to LKQ Corporation

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has leased a portion of LogistiCenter at Southport to LKQ Corporation, the leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ will occupy 152,857 square feet of space, leaving 226,579 square feet available for lease within the building.

“LKQ will be our first customer in this building, which is nearing completion this quarter. The demand for industrial space in the Sacramento region is greater than any other market in Northern California at this time,” said George Condon, West Region Partner at Dermody Properties. “West Sacramento provides the best access to freeways and employees in the region.”

Located within the 650-acre, master-planned Southport Industrial Park, the remaining available space at LogistiCenter at Southport offers a 36-foot clear height, 40 dock high doors, 3 drive-in doors, 54 trailer stalls, 214 car parking stalls and a 135-foot truck court. The building is also equipped with an ESFR fire protection system.

Michael Lyons of CBRE is the leasing agent for the property. Jacob Bobek of CBRE represented LKQ. Tom Schaal and Mark Heavey of Schaal Realty Advisors are Dermody Properties’ partners.

“Sacramento offers an ample workforce that is driving many companies to invest in the region and the way they conduct their business along the West Coast,” said Elizbeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Our West Region team remains diligent in sourcing ideal opportunities for our customers in this flourishing market.”

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

