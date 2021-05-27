Navis World 2021 Brings Together Leaders Across the Supply Chain Industry

Oakland, CA — May 27, 2021 — Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, and the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain, announced today that its 13th Biennial Event will take place on November 1 - 4, 2021 at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco. Following the announcement that Navis will be acquired by leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR, Navis World will continue to be a hallmark event to showcase industry technology trends and Navis’ strategy and vision for the future. The event will also demonstrate how customers are using mission critical technology and software that supports marine, inland, intermodal and rail operators, vessel owners and carrier customers, to manage the global supply chain.



Navis World 2021 will bring together industry movers and shakers from around the world for informative sessions, demos and networking events around its central theme of navigating change across the supply chain. The three-day, invitation only event will provide insights on industry trends, operational best practices, and will demonstrate its cutting-edge solutions to help companies navigate the changing logistics landscape and strengthen operations. Additionally, attendees will gain valuable insights on cloud operations, digitization and automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, opportunities for greater visibility and control across the supply chain. Attendees will also hear from logistics leaders about how they have navigated the demands of the pandemic to continue to thrive in the most challenging of circumstances.



“This has been an unprecedented year for the global logistics industry. At Navis, we have always strived to be a key partner to our customers to keep their operations moving efficiently with the latest technology whatever challenges they face. We are proud that we were able to work closely with our customers over the past year to reach their operational goals and keep cargo flowing,” said Benoit de la Tour, President, Navis. “We have missed meeting with our customers during the pandemic and are looking forward to bringing industry leaders from around the world together in a healthy and safe environment to discuss how we can continue to drive smart operations that meet the challenges of the future.”



Navis World 2021 will once again host the Navis Inspire Awards, designed to recognize and celebrate excellence across the ocean supply chain and showcase Navis customers that are driving change in the industry.



For more information on Navis World visit here.

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services.

