Navis World 2021 Postponed, ‘Navis Connect' to Take Place Virtually November 9-11, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. — September 2, 2021 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain, has postponed its hallmark event, Navis World, originally scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2021.

Due to the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the restriction on international travel to the United States, the event has been rescheduled for Oct.24-27, 2022 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. In lieu of the in-person conference that brings together industry movers and shakers from around the world to showcase industry technology trends and Navis’ strategy and vision for the future, the company will host a virtual event, ‘Navis Connect’, on Nov. 9-11, 2021.

“Our customers and employees have made many sacrifices and overcome many challenges over the last 17 months, and we were hoping to celebrate that with an in-person return of our highly anticipated Navis World 2021,” said Benoit de la Tour, President of Navis. “Out of an abundance of caution, we made the unfortunate but necessary decision to hold off for one more year and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our customers. We look forward to showcasing many of the scheduled themes and sessions through Navis Connect as well as moving forward with our Inspire Awards, which will give recognition to our incredible roster of customers who continue to change the face of our industry, even in the most tumultuous of times. We hope to see everyone online in November and in person in 2022.”

Details are still being finalized for Navis Connect, a virtual conference that will be an abridged version of Navis World, with a mix of big picture trends as well as updates to Navis vision, insights and interactive sessions on Navis Cloud and product development initiatives, following the company’s acquisition by Accel-KKR earlier this year. The event will be held to accommodate customers in different time zones and the full agenda, list of speakers and registration details will be announced later in September.

For more information visit navisconnect.navis.com

