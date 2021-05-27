Airspace Expands Leadership Team with Anna Goranson as Head of People

Airspace, the leader in time-critical shipping, has added Anna Goranson as Head of People. In this executive leadership role, Goranson will scale up recruitment to support business growth, expand the company’s sustainability program, and further develop the people-centric culture at the venture-backed logistics startup headquartered in Carlsbad, California.



Airspace sees the expansion of its teams as critical while the company rapidly grows its client roster in North America and Europe across industries such as healthcare, aerospace, technology, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, construction, and energy.



“I am pleased to welcome Anna, a professional adept at elevating exceptional team cultures, and to add her expertise to our already strong leadership bench. Her experience will help us to identify top talent, as we further build out the most trusted delivery network with a culture of inclusivity and environmental responsibility,” said Nick Bulcao, Airspace Co-Founder and CEO. “As a company dedicated to breaking new ground in logistics, we know the power of having the right people in place to continually develop novel solutions for time-critical shipments in the U.S. and abroad.”



As Head of People at Airspace, Anna will bring over 20 years of human resources management, recruiting, and culture-building experience. Most recently, she held a similar role at MediaAlpha, where she helped to grow the real-time, programmatic technology platform by 133% over 1.5 years. Prior to that, she was Global Director of People and Culture at AvePoint, an expert Microsoft services provider with over 1,800 employees worldwide. Goranson started her career at Weinstein Properties, a commercial/residential real estate, property management, and development company, where she managed talent acquisition and navigated culture development while the company tripled in size through numerous mergers and acquisitions.



“I’m delighted to join such a tech-focused logistics company that truly values team members, the environment, and the customers it serves. Nick and the entire team at Airspace are dedicated to building a culture of diversity and inclusion, while working to promote sustainability across the markets it serves,” said Goranson. “It’s an interesting time to start in a position like this – coming out of a historic pandemic that tested so many with isolation and challenges of working from home. My focus will be on growing the team, while ensuring employees are adjusting to the post-pandemic workplace and the fast pace of a startup.

I am up to the challenge and actively seeking software developers, product managers, and strategists to join the talented team at Airspace,” she said.



Visit the Airspace careers page for a list of current job openings.



About Airspace

Airspace, founded in 2016, has grown to be a leading global delivery network for time-critical logistics. Airspace makes shipping faster, safer, and more transparent than ever through people, service, and technology. Our vision is to create the most trusted delivery network the world has ever seen, operating 24/7/365. To learn more, visit www.airspace.com.