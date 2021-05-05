Report identifies last-mile tech needs

More than half of respondents to a recent industry survey say they will add automation to meet growing last-mile delivery volumes, with many pointing to outdated technology as a roadblock to delivering on last-mile promises.

Technology vendor Bringg surveyed 200 logistics professionals at companies with 200 to 50,000 employees for its State of Last Mile Logistics report, released this week . The survey polled workers in North America and Western Europe and found that the growth of e-commerce, customer expectations, and rising last-mile delivery volumes have created a capacity problem that logistics providers are struggling to fill.

More than 60% of respondents said they have seen increased demand for last-mile delivery, but noted that a lack of visibility, automation, and innovative technology is “holding them back” from meeting those demands, according to the survey. More than 40% said their biggest challenge to scaling last-mile operations is outdated business processes and manual operations, followed by legacy technology (36%).

“This past year has forced retailers and service providers to assess their supply chain agility and resilience,” Guy Bloch, Bringg CEO, said in a statement. “While they want to take advantage of growing opportunities in the world of ecommerce, they are challenged by legacy systems, limited visibility and high operational costs.”

53% of respondents said their shippers use or have requested real-time visibility tools for end customers, but just 18% of providers have it—and more than half said they have no plans to purchase those tools.

54% of logistics providers said they are focused on adding automation to improve customer service; 41% said they have already done so.

20% of respondents said they’ve abandoned automated scheduling and self-scheduling because it was too expensive, but 61% said this was the top wish-list item from shippers.

64% said they are planning to offer new premium services and service plans to increase business through last-mile operations this year, while 43% said intelligent and easy integrations that enable multiple delivery models is the technology that will most help them win business.

Key findings indicate a greater emphasis on tech tools for the last-mile:

The full report is available for download on the Bringg website.