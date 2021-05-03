PULSE Team Makes The Difference; Chris Shepperly

Every industry and company possesses crucial skills, core competencies, and features setting it apart from the competition in an ever changing world.



At PULSE Integration, we are industry leaders because every employee embodies our culture. Our values provide us with the compass that directs our teamwork, sensitivity to client’s needs, and fuels our commitment to excellence. Our value is in the strength of our ever growing talent.



We take this time to recognize one of our valued associates, Chris Shepperly. Chris is a solutions engineer with over 10 years of experience in automated material handling systems. He is highly proficient in full system design and complex technology applications. While Chris remains a relatively new employee, he has immediately integrated into the Solutions team and has become a key and a pivotal client facing team member. It is here he uses his analysis of data to support best system requirements for design specification.

Chris has proven himself as a competent communicator with a focus on client satisfaction. Equipped with sensitivity to understanding client expectations he is able to design best in class material handling implementations and data driven solutions in the supply chain. His years of experience in the practice of 3D concept generation, modeling, and designing systems for fortune 500 companies has allowed him to be both proficient and creative in designing highly complex systems from inception to completion. Combined with his attention to detail and unmatched dedication toward client satisfaction, allows Chris to generate solutions that are incomparably the finest in the industry. This allows PULSE to create a more user-friendly customized solution for every client.

How does this translate to our clients?

What’s in it for you by working with Chris and PULSE? Why should you choose PULSE for your system integration experience?

Our Team Is Unsurpassed

While showcasing a case study is a boastful example of completed work and capabilities, it does not speak as loud as continuously executing at a high level. Our team continues to develop best in class processes and reacts seamlessly to unforeseen obstacles. Team members like Chris are able to quickly determine our clients challenges and needs. This, combined with the understanding of system design, gives Chris and others the ability to create a multitude of options and unique approaches to client solutions. It shows our team has the ability to think through and effectively communicate the strategy and options available. We align our attributes and ability with a personalized approach to client goals.

We Are Genuine In Our Follow-Up

One of the most neglected aspects of business is feedback. We are committed to LifeTime Services after the completion of a project. We actively listen to all suggestions as a methodology to continually improve our practices and we have a genuine interest in our client’s success.

Our Clients Are Our Priority

We’re an extension of each client’s team, and they’re a part of ours, so it’s important to set these expectations up front. Great work, exceptional service, new ideas, and long term relationships make us the perfect fit for any client team.

You Are Not Just Another Client

When someone asks why PULSE over other system integrators our response is the truth, we produce results and we get the work done. We take pride in the work we do and we care how each aspect of our business is shaped. To us, clients are not just another client, and we ensure each and every interaction with our team is personalized and unique to their needs. System engineer’s like Chris actively listen to our clients to ensure we are meeting their short and long term goals. The foundation of our culture is carried by each employee as a compass to direct our business.

We Are Experts In The Industry

With over 50 years of experience and working with dozens of change-making organizations, we understand how to leverage the right talent and technology mix to amplify a clients mission-driven work, while addressing the challenges and opportunities that come along with being an enterprise.

We Are Adaptable

Prior to the pandemic most companies were faced with their workforce now working from their remote offices. However, at PULSE we never missed a step. Our team seamlessly transitioned as most of our employees were already remote based. Being a great partner requires a team with a mindset of continual transformation. Innovation and how consumers make purchase decisions evolve by the minute. We understand what worked a year ago may not be what drives market share. We invest creativity and innovation in designs with team members like Chris so we are ahead of what’s next and we have the ability to scale to give our clients an advantage in their market.



At PULSE we feel personally responsible for advocating for our clients and business partners to provide solutions that exceed expectations and operate with integrity, transparency, & honesty.