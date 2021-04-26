ORBIS Corporation Offers New Storage and Distribution Sleeve Pack For Primary Packaging Products

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds a new pallet, top-cap and sleeve system to its suite of reusable plastic bulk solutions. The OpteBulk™ sleeve pack is designed to help efficiently store and distribute primary packaging products, including bottle preforms, caps and closures. Ideal for both manual and automated environments, the OpteBulk system offers sustainability, transportation and cost-saving benefits.



By implementing this system, companies can reduce the environmental waste associated with single-use fiber corrugated boxes and wooden pallets in their supply chain. Since cleanliness is essential in food and beverage production, the solid, smooth pallet top deck and sealed sleeves of OpteBulk keep its contents clean from debris and do not break down with moisture like single-use solutions.



“ORBIS is focused on delivering sustainable solutions that can replace fiber corrugated boxes in the primary packaging industry,” said Micah Naasz, product manager at ORBIS. “The OpteBulk’s long service life and durable construction reduce the negative environmental impact caused by alterative single-use boxes.”



Benefits also come in the form of space and operational savings. The top frame and pallet nest together for secure stacking, maximizing space in tight manufacturing areas. Due to the container’s lightweight design and active latch technology, one person can easily engage and disengage the sleeves from the pallet for fast, efficient assembly.



The sleeve is also collapsible and fits inside the pallet for improved return efficiency. In fact, 330 collapsed bins fit in a standard 53’ trailer, a 50% increase over alternative solutions. Maximizing truckload space not only reduces shipping costs, but also reduces emissions due to fewer return trips. The container itself also has a high cubic capacity and low tare weight, allowing for more product to be shipped before weighing out a truck. This affords an increase in the number of parts handled, stored and shipped, using fewer containers overall.