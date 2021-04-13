ProMatDX 2021: What’s in your backyard?

Supply chain software company Infor has introduced its Yard Management System (YMS), which is designed to clear the way to a faster supply chain. As a facility manager, your goal involves tracking all equipment on the yard in real-time, from tracking all trailers and railcars by equipment ID from the time they enter the yard to the time they leave, all while knowing the exact location of a piece of equipment at any time.

Infor YMS eliminates manual equipment tracking (Excel and whiteboards) to accelerate yard operations. It combines gate check-in, equipment inspection, 3D yard visibility, RFID and AEI tracking, yard checks, and gate check-out all in a single solution.