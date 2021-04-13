ProMatDX 2021: What’s in your backyard?

Supply chain software company Infor has introduced its Yard Management System (YMS), which is designed to clear the way to a faster supply chain. As a facility manager, your goal involves tracking all equipment on the yard in real-time, from tracking all trailers and railcars by equipment ID from the time they enter the yard to the time they leave, all while knowing the exact location of a piece of equipment at any time.Infor YMS eliminates manual equipment tracking (Excel and whiteboards) to accelerate yard operations. It combines gate check-in, equipment inspection, 3D yard visibility, RFID and AEI tracking, yard checks, and gate check-out all in a single solution.During a live product demo during ProMatDX Tuesday, Infor provided an overview of its YMS capabilities. Jerry Beaston, YMS product manager at Infor, explained that the company’s YMS was designed with three pillars in mind: to increase yard capacity and visibility, to reduce operational costs while increasing inventory accuracy, and to increase overall yard productivity.To view the demonstration video, make sure to register for ProMatDX here and search “What’s in your backyard?” in the product demos section. You can also learn more at www.infor.com/resources/infor-yard-management-system.
Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing