East Coast Warehouse & Distribution Announces Southern Expansion to Port of Savannah

To better serve multi-national customers, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution, a leading temperature-controlled logistics provider to the food and beverage industry today announced an agreement to lease 500,000 square feet of new warehouse space on the Port of Savannah. This is the latest step in the company’s expansion down the East Coast, with strategic locations on the Ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore and now Savannah.

“The Port of Savannah continues to grow and attract commerce with a high level of support from the Port, and local and state government,” said East Coast Warehouse CEO Jamie Overley. “Our expansion into the Port of Savannah allows us to continue to execute our vision and commitment to our customers of providing an end-to-end national temperature-controlled third-party logistics solution with regional expertise.”

On the Port of Savannah, East Coast Warehouse will leverage its port-based expertise to offer temperature-controlled warehousing, container drayage, local and regional trucking and national freight brokerage services. The company will hire nearly 100 people within its first year of operation and expects to open its doors in the market on August 1, 2021.

“We welcome East Coast Warehouse’s expansion into the Savannah market,” said Georgia Ports Authority Chief Commercial Officer Cliff Pyron. “Routing manufactured goods and chilled cargo through Georgia means products reach customers across the U.S. Southeast more efficiently. Georgia Ports offers unmatched connectivity with the most comprehensive on-terminal refrigerated cargo infrastructure on the East Coast.”

East Coast Warehouse recently acquired Temp-Distribution, a privately owned and operated warehousing and transportation company strategically located on the I-95 corridor just outside of the Port of Baltimore within a one-day drive of 80 percent of the nation’s population. Additionally, the company operates 1.7 million square feet of temperature-controlled warehouse space on the Ports of New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia. Its full suite of solutions, Safe Quality Food certification and flexible business model have helped propel it to industry leader status.

“Our investment in a top-notch facility located in close proximity to the Port represents our long-term commitment to the Port of Savannah and our customers and will enable us to provide seamless distribution throughout the Southeast region,” adds Overley.

The company continually receives awards for its services and commitment to best-in-class customer service. In 2020 alone, it was named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Provider list, Food Logistics’ Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider list, and its sister company, Safeway Trucking, was named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Trucking Companies list.

For more information on East Coast Warehouse and its services, please visit www.eastcoastwarehouse.com.

About East Coast Warehouse & Distribution

For more than 65 years, East Coast Warehouse & Distribution has served as a preeminent 4PL leader, offering integrated temperature-controlled logistics services to food and beverage importers. Its state-of-the-art facilities, totaling 49 million cubic feet, strategically located on the Ports of New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore, expedited customs exam services, transportation capabilities and value-added services offers clients a 4PL end-to-end solution that is sophisticated and seamless. For more information, please visit www.eastcoastwarehouse.com.

# # #