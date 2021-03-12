Operations: Adapt Fast or Disappear

A report for operations leaders to navigate the seas of opportunity, accelerate change, and build resiliency.

Operations: Adapt Fast or Disappear
March 12, 2021
Are you ready to weather the next toilet paper crisis?

Sharks have arrived in the industry: they are equipped with the precise ability to navigate through the oceans of optimization and risk management.

The great toilet paper shortage of 2020 pinpointed weaknesses in current operations systems while allowing logistics sharks to pull ahead of the pack. Clear demonstrations of supply chain excellence were seen in industry giants like Amazon and Aldi.

Download this report and revamp your operations strategy with emerging industry trends, including:

  • Steering clear of over-optimized supply chains
  • Balancing the just-in-time model, and the just-in-case storage model
  • Fine-tuning with precision optimization and data driven decisions
  • Quality assurance and speed to production
  • Safety and compliance regulation

Organizations face a wide variety of potential crises today, from natural disasters to supply chain disruption to pandemics to dangerous hazards inherent to the industry. Learn how you can take advantage of insights from recent success stories.

