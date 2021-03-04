Using innovation to manage peak seasonal demand

Seasonal peaks can require Distribution Centers to almost double their staff. These seasonal employees must hit the ground running at full productivity with minimum training to offset additional labor costs.
To tackle this, operations often need to be escalated with additional automation equipment, which, if necessary, can be scaled back during off-peak periods. Innovative tech can be used to meet the many challenges that seasonal peaks present, from forecasting to fulfillment and future-proofing.
