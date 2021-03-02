BSY Associates Inc. Named Marketing Communications Agency For Marine Repair Services

CHARLESTON, SC, March 2, 2021— Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corporation has appointed BSY (Barbara Spector Yeninas) Associates Inc. as agency for marketing communications, public relations, website development, social media and advertising for existing and new services to the international transportation industry.

For nearly 50 years, MRS-CMC, part of the Marino Group, has been providing container repair and maintenance, depot services, mobile repair and intermodal services from offices at the full range of ports along the East, South Atlantic and US Gulf ports. Since 1974, BSYA has been the premier agency providing B2B communications to the international trade, transportation and maritime industry from its offices in Cranford, NJ.

Vincent J. Marino, CEO and President, who, with his brother Anthony J. Marino, Executive Vice President, operate the Marino Group, which was started by their parents in 1971, said: “With our company working to meet the new initiatives and technological opportunities our customers need, it was time for us to seek out the assistance of an outsource marketing team to help us respond to these challenges. BSYA and its experience is a likely partner in these endeavors.”

Barbara Yeninas, agency CEO and founder, noted: “Since we opened our doors 47 years ago, we have continued to stay abreast of every change that impacts this industry. We are pleased and proud of this new relationship with the Marino Group, a company we have admired since its early days.”

Over the years, BSYA has represented stakeholders throughout the supply chain, including major global liner companies, international ports both in the US and abroad, intermodal equipment providers, 3PLs, logistics technology leaders and every other facet of global transportation, as well as association management and industry event planning.

The Marino Group, in addition to MRS-CMC, also operates CMC Logistics, LLC, Epic-Concepts, LLC, Intermodal Compliance Services, LLC and Reliable Fleet Services, LLC. Company headquarters are in Charleston, SC.