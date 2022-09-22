LISA LOMANTO AURICHIO, BSY ASSOCIATES INC. PRESIDENT, NAMED AMONG BEST 50 NJ WOMEN IN BUSINESS 2022

Lisa LoManto Aurichio, president of BSY Associates Inc., the business-to-business marketing communications agency specializing in supply chain, logistics and other industry business, has been named among the Best 50 New Jersey Women in Business for 2022 by NJBiz Magazine. The award will be presented October 26 at a gala event at the Palace at Somerset Park.

The Best Fifty Women in Business program recognizes women business leaders who are influential in their companies, industries and communities and shaping the economic future of New Jersey. Ms. Aurichio is a native of New Jersey. Cranford-based BSY Associates was founded in the state nearly 50 years ago by Barbara Spector Yeninas, founder and CEO, who coincidentally received the same award in 2007. Aurichio’s role is a return to her roots. She began her career as account manager at the agency in the 1990s and came back in 2012.

A 30-year marketing communications veteran, Aurichio is agency lead, managing client relationships, building new business and overseeing writers, designers, publicists, strategists, event planners and digital marketing and social media specialists. She also succeeded Yeninas as Executive Director of The Containerization and IntermodaI Institute.

“Lisa Aurichio has doubled the business by building long-standing relationships with clients, executing strategic and creative marketing communications programs that deliver results. She is also committed to offering a challenging, rewarding environment for team members,” said Ms. Yeninas. “We are extremely proud of her success and of this well-deserved recognition.”

In the time away from BSYA, Aurichio developed a talent for executing strategic marketing communications programs. She held leadership positions at marcom agencies, as well as in-house roles at Hertz and Unilever Cosmetics. She received her master’s degree in communication from William Paterson University and a degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina.

About BSY Associates Inc.

BSY Associates Inc. (BSYA) is a full-service public relations, marketing communications, advertising and branding agency. The agency takes on challenges large and small with the same passion for excellence. With nearly five decades of in-depth experience in the international transport and shipping industries, BSYA exceeds clients' expectations with its expertise and entrepreneurial cultures second to none in the world. The company was founded in 1974 by Barbara Yeninas, once a maritime journalist, and has handled promotional work for global companies representing container shipping, port and terminals, forwarders, importers, exporters, technology developers, railroads, trucking companies and the full range of industry sectors.