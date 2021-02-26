CMA/CGM to add LNG-powered ships to U.S. service

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM will add six LNG-powered vessels to its U.S. service starting this October, the company said this week.

The fleet of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containerships will be the largest LNG-powered container vessels to call on the United States, company officials said. The efforts are part of CMA CGM’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The first of the ships will be delivered in October, and all six will be fully operational by the end of 2022, the company said. All six will be deployed on CMA CGM’s Pearl River Express line, which sails from China to the Port of Los Angeles. CMA CGM operates 12 LNG-powered container ships today and the company says it will grow that fleet to 32 ships of various sizes by 2022.

“This technology is one of the first steps towards achieving CMA CGM Group’s ambitious 2050 objective of carbon neutrality,” the company said in a statement Thursday.