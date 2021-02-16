Endress+Hauser launches iTEMP TMT142B smart transmitter with Bluetooth

February 16, 2021 – Endress+Hauser launches iTEMP TMT142B, new generation smart temperature transmitter with Bluetooth. The transmitter delivers highly accurate and reliable measurements, wireless communication via Bluetooth, and user-friendly operation—all packaged in a robust single-chamber field housing. The technology offers significant improvements in process efficiency and plant availability while reducing costs.

In industrial process engineering applications, temperature transmitters are an important link between temperature sensors in the process and the higher levels of automation. Measurement instruments are often installed in difficult-to-access locations, which frequently makes commissioning, operation and servicing more difficult.

To address these and other issues, the transmitter features a highly secure integrated Bluetooth interface that enables users to wirelessly visualize measured values, NAMUR NE 017 diagnostic information, as well as perform configuration tasks. The device is extremely easy and fast to operate using your phone or tablet and the Endress+Hauser SmartBlue app. No special tools required. Access to the device is password-protected, and Endress+Hauser security provisions for Bluetooth communication complies with the highest standards.

The newly developed backlit display provides excellent readability under all environmental conditions, both in the dark and bright sunlight. Diagnostic messages are highlighted when the normally white background turns red.

The conversion of different sensor signals into a stable, standardized output signal (4 to 20 mA) represents a logistical challenge as it often requires multiple transmitter variations. To meet this challenge, the configurable single-channel device transmits converted signals from resistance sensors (RTD), thermocouples (TC), resistances (Ω) and voltage transmitters (mV) via the 4 to 20 mA signal or the HART 7 communication.

iTEMP TMT142B temperature transmitter is designed for safe operation in hazardous areas as certified by international approvals (ATEX, CSA C/US, IECEx). Safe operation is enhanced by the incorporation of an integrated overvoltage protection that protects the device from damage and permits continued functionality after common upset events.

For more information visit https://eh.digital/3jN7Dsl.

About Endress+Hauser in the U.S.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering. Endress+Hauser provides sensors, instruments, systems and services for level, flow, pressure and temperature measurement as well as analytics and data acquisition. We work closely with the chemical, petrochemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater, power & energy, life science, primaries & metal, renewable energies, pulp & paper and shipbuilding industries. Endress+Hauser supports its customers in optimizing their processes in terms of reliability, safety, economic efficiency and environmental impact. The Group employs nearly 14,000 personnel worldwide and generated [net sales of] more than 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019.

